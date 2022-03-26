León Sports Director on Santiago Ormeño: “He is a very important player for us”

The last weekend was an important moment for Santiago Ormeño, as he reunited with the goal after more six months, after scoring Mazatlan for the Liga MX. That, in fact, has given him the confidence necessary to come and join the bicolor, with a better aptitude.

And that was reflected during the minutes he was on the field, after replacing André Carrillo, who could not continue in the match due to injury.

Infobae to get to know the sensations of the León club, Santiago Ormeño's team and see what their work is like in the Mexican cast. Therefore, he contacted Rodrigo Fernández, sports manager of the 'Fiera', who gave details about it.

“Santiago is a very important player for us. Obviously, we were in two tournaments and Ariel Holan has been giving a rotation to the players. I think that physically not only Santiago, but all the players have not been at one hundred percent, but now that we are focused on one hundred percent, it will improve a lot”, Rodrigo Fernández said at first.

Then, when asked about how he sees the level of Santiago Ormeño with León, the sports director of the 'Fiera' said the following: “Santiago, in Sunday's match, I saw him much better and above all stepping on the rival area doing the body to body work, which he does very well,” the León director exclusively told Infobae.

In turn, Rodrigo Fernández, León's sports manager, continued to praise Santiago Ormeño, who with the goal took great pressure off with the 'Fiera' shirt. “Ormeño is a very technical and important player for us. I think that in addition to being very professional, he will be looking for that opportunity, although he was already in the national team in the Copa America, he will seek to have more continuity in the qualifiers”, he sentenced Infobae exclusively.

