Joe Biden said Putin “cannot remain in power”

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel





“For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin at the end of a speech on Ukraine in Warsaw. This is the first time that the US president has called for a change of government in Russia.

Faced with thousands of people in Warsaw, many of them Ukrainians, Biden also called on the West to arm itself with “courage” for a long war in Ukraine and acknowledged that victory will not come in days or months. “In this battle, we must keep our eyes open: this battle will not be won in days and months. We need to take courage for the long struggle ahead,” people said in a speech at the Royal Palace in Warsaw.

The American warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, this Saturday that there will be consequences if his troops go a single inch into NATO territory. “Don't even think about moving a single centimeter within NATO territory,” warned Biden, who also sent a message to Ukraine: “We are with you.”