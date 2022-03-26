Joe Biden met with the ministers of foreign affairs and defense of Ukraine in Poland

U.S. President Joe Biden joins a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Marriott Hotel, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden met on Saturday with Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Warsaw in his first talks with senior Kiev officials since the invasion of Russia began on February 24.

During the meeting, Biden sat at a long white table next to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Ukrainian Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, and Defense Ministers Oleksiy Réznikov, said the pool of journalists accredited to the White House covering the visit.

Shortly before noon, the press had access to the beginning of the meeting. Journalists were able to hear how Kuleba told Biden that, since the war began, he has learned to “sleep under any circumstances”, allowing him to rest during the train that took him to Warsaw.

Biden replied that he too can sleep on trains, thanks to the fact that when he was a senator, he took them daily to move from the US capital to the state in which he resided, Delaware.

Joe Biden at the meeting with Ukrainian ministers (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Kuleba said in a tweet that the meeting with this large US delegation will make it possible to “seek practical solutions in the political and defense spheres, to strengthen Ukraine's ability to combat Russian aggression.”

For his part, Reznikov said on his official Twitter account that both ministers will be present at Biden's speech on the war in Ukraine this Saturday at 18:00 (17:00 GMT) at the Royal Palace in Warsaw.

The meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations lasted more than an hour and a half, and Biden was present at it for about 40 minutes, according to the White House.

The meeting was also attended by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, Andrii Deshchytsia; and the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien.

After that meeting, Biden planned to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda before visiting the PGE Narodowy football stadium, converted into a refugee center to serve some of the more than 2.17 million who have fled to Poland since the war began.

In addition to meeting refugees, Biden will interact with the mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, and with organizations that are carrying out the humanitarian response, including the anti-hunger organization World Central Kitchen, founded by Spanish chef José Andrés.

Biden's speech before flying back to Washington will focus on “the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine,” according to the White House.

During his European tour, which began on Wednesday, Biden also visited the US military near the Ukrainian border and participated in three NATO, G7 and European Union (EU) summits in Brussels focusing on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

