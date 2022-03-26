Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a butcher after visiting Ukrainian refugees in Poland

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a child as he visits Ukrainian refugees at the PGE National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “butcher” during a meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

Asked about his opinion about Putin after talking to the refugees, Biden replied: “He's a butcher.”

The president began his visit to refugees after assuring that his commitment to the defense of Poland and other NATO member countries is “sacred”, and that the stability of Europe is “of crucial importance” to the United States.

During a meeting in Warsaw, Polish President Andrzej Duda told Biden that Poles have a “huge sense of being threatened”; a fear that Russia might attack their territory after it invaded Ukraine.

Biden responded that he considers his commitment to article 5 of the NATO treaty “sacred”, which would force the United States to intervene in the event that Russia attacked Poland or another member state of the Alliance.

“We see Article 5 as a sacred obligation. A sacred obligation. You can count on that. Their freedom is ours,” Biden told Duda.

The American considered it essential that NATO remain “absolutely, completely and totally united, without separation in its views”, and that it act “in unison”.

He said that this has been achieved since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his goal of “separating the eastern flank” of NATO from the western one.

“Stability in Europe is of crucial importance to the United States,” Biden stressed.

He added that the most important thing that unites the United States and its European allies is “freedom”, including “freedom of the press, making sure people have the right to vote.”

The president met with Duda after meeting Ukrainian Foreign and Defence Ministers Dmitro Kuleba and Oleksii Réznikov in a hotel in Warsaw; along with United States Secretaries of State and Defense Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The meeting marked Biden's first meeting with a Ukrainian leader since the beginning of the Russian invasion, and discussed “future efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory,” according to the White House.

After the meeting, the Ukrainian Defense Minister expressed “cautious optimism” about the future of US assistance to Ukraine, and said in a tweet that Biden had told him: “Ukraine has inspired the whole world.”

