INJUVE ride: these are the museums you can visit on board your bike

A bicycle tour organized by the Youth Institute (INJUVE CDMX) will allow participants to visit museums in Mexico City.

As part of the 1st round event INJUVE Primaverando, attendees will be able to learn more about popular cultural venues in the capital of the country. The tour will last two hours and the meeting point will be the INJUVE which is located in Mexico-Tacuba Road, Mayor's Office 235, Un Hogar Para Nosos, Miguel Hidalgo, 11330 CDMX.

The bike ride will start at 16:00 hours next Saturday, March 26, 2022, in previous days INJUVE opened a registration for bicycle loan, however, it reached its limit and closed, for that reason if you go you must bring yours.

One of the recommendations is to have previous experience in cycling tours (Photo: Wikipedia/Commons)

The recommendations to be part of the INJUVE spring ride are to have experience cycling tours, wear comfortable clothes, eat beforehand, use sunscreen or glasses to protect yourself from the sun and bring a moisturizing drink. You can go with your family, friends or partner.

What will be the route of the bike tour?

* The places of interest and museums of the 1st INJUVE Primaverreando filming are:

* It will start at the Youth Institute at about 16:00 hours.

* Subsequently to the Cosmos Lighthouse, whose location is in Mexico-Tacuba road, Tlaxpana, Miguel Hidalgo, zip code 11 370 Mexico City.

* From there, the spring shoot will go to the National Museum of San Carlos on Avenida México- Tenochtitlán 50, Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc, zip code 06 030.

* Then they will go to the Vicente Rojo Mural, Kaluz Museum in Hidalgo Avenue 85, Historic Center of the CDMX, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, zip code 06 300

* The next item will be the José María Velasco Gallery in Calle Peralvillo 55, Peralvillo, Morelos, Cuauhtémoc, CP 06200.

* Then the course will be towards the Jardín de Santiago- Tlatelolco which is located on Ricardo Flores Magón Avenue, Tlatelolco, Cuauhtémoc, CP 06 900.

* The next place will be the Pulque Museum and the Pulquerias which is located at 107-109 Hidalgo Avenue, Centro Histórico, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, zip code 06300.

The spring tour will last 2 hours and distance approximately 12 kilometers (PHOTO: MAGDALENA MONTIEL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

* Later they will arrive at the San Fernando Garden, its location is in the Historic Center of the CDMX, Colonia Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, CP 06300.

* Then go to the Casa de los Mascarones, which is located on Avenida Ribera de San Cosme 71, Colonia Santa María la Ribera, Cuauhtémoc Mayor's Office, CP 06 400.

* The route will end in the Normal Metro of Line 2 Azul (Taxqueña-Cuatro Caminos).

* The route will last approximately 12 kilometers, people who attend will not enter the museums will only pass by outside, although in some places there will be stops for activities, but the main objective is to take a bike ride and get to know the places of interest.

Those who want to know more about the spring shoot can watch the INJUVE social networks, on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/INJUVECDMXoficial; or Twitter: https://twitter.com/InjuveCDMX/status/1507126109783085063/photo/2, or call the telephone number 55 53 41 74 88, its opening hours are Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

