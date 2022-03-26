How to prepare the best Peruvian sweet potato puree recipe

The new recipe of the day, and this time it is very easy to prepare. It is one of the most consumed foods in Peru, sweet potato. Nutritious and that we have seen in various typical dishes of our gastronomy. Now, if there is mashed potatoes, why not sweet potato?

It's a good time to put our culinary skills into practice and show that you can survive without having to buy concentrated food or from a restaurant. Therefore, Acomer.pe brings the recipe to cook sweet potato puree, which will allow you to feed yourself with nutrients for your body. Remember to take note of all the ingredients and follow the preparation in order.

At home there were doubts about how to make a sweet potato puree, which is quite simple depending on the size of the portion, an explanatory video can solve the query. Without further ado, take note.

INGREDIENTS

- 1 kilo of skinless sweet potato

- 2 cups of hot water

- 3 units of star anise

- 1/2 unit of orange peel

- 3 units of cinnamon sticks

- 1/4 teaspoon of salt

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 4 tablespoons of honey

- Nutmeg (to taste)

- 1/2 orange zest

PREPARATION

- In a pot, put the sweet potato without skin, add hot water and then add the star anise units, orange peel, 3 cinnamon sticks and salt to speed up cooking.

- Then, start cooking for 20 minutes over medium heat. Remove the orange peel, star anise and cinnamon.

- Shred with the help of a hand whisk, fork or spatula. Add the 2 tablespoons of butter, let it mix with the sweet potato to add the 4 tablespoons of honey.

- You can add Nutmeg or salt to taste and then mix everything to achieve the texture of the puree. Use 1/2 orange zest to mix and serve hot.

- The next step is to serve it on a plate to decorate it with the orange zest so that it gives it a special flavor and you can try it.

EXPLANATORY VIDEO

ABOUT SWEET POTATO

According to Andina, the cultivation of this tuber native to Peru dates back about 8,000 years in the Ayacucho region. It is also known as sweet potato, sweet potato, apichu (quechua) and tuctuca e tipali (aymara).

The International Potato Center (CIP) preserves more than 2,000 varieties of sweet potato, among which is the purple one. This is less sweet than yellow or orange sweet potato, but its flesh is more compact and is characterized by its purple or lilac coloration.

The main contribution of purple sweet potato is to be an excellent antioxidant, which helps fight oxidative stress and metabolic syndrome; as well as to avoid cardiovascular diseases, including controlling diabetes. Therefore, it is recommended to consume it as a vegetable or as sweet.

On the other hand, its versatility allows it to be planted from sea level to an altitude of 2,500 meters, so it is present in the Peruvian coast, mountains and jungle.

