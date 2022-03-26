AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 26, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

Governor of Coahuila issued an appeal for Mandate Revocation: “Let's not participate in the farce”

Miguel Ángel Riquelme reiterated that Mexican society elected President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for six years democratically and that is the principle that must prevail

Newsroom Infobae

March 26, 2022

The governor of Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, called on PRI's not to participate in the Mandate Revocation, promoted by the president of the republic and Morena, his ruling party, to decide whether to ratify the head of the federal executive.

“Today I want to make a respectful appeal to PRI's and PRI's in Coahuila: Let's not participate in the farce they intend to stage next April 10! ”, he said to partisan supporters.

As part of the 93rd anniversary of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the State Political Council was held in the entity governing by Riquelme Solis with national and local leaders.

Backed by leaders of the tricolor, including PRI national president Alejandro Moreno, he became the first opposition governor to reject citizen participation that is already underway with organizations of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Information in development...