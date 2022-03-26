Goal for Peru? The two videos that were not seen in the tv broadcast of the match for Playoffs

Peru vs Uruguay: the controversial play of the match was the unclaimed goal of the white and red in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and the broadcast channel América TV that has the broadcasting rights presented images different from what was seen on television.

A center of Peruvian full-back Miguel Trauco became a shot in the goal of Uruguay that charrua goalkeeper Sergio Rochet held in two halves over the end of the match played at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

In the first moment, Charrúa goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stops the shot, but the inertia of the recoil after the impulse of the jump displaces him when he settles on the pitch. He then takes a couple of steps back to maintain control of the ball while stretching his arms to prevent it from crossing the goal line.

Immediately, he took the move as Peru's goal and the draw against Uruguay in the minutes of discounting. However, Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco did not concede the goal for the bicolor.

The players of the Peruvian national team called for the validation of the goal for Peru and failing that it review the play in the VAR to determine precisely whether the ball entered the goal completely.

The refusal of the referee Anderson Daronco triggered the reaction of the Peruvian substitute bank, while the match did not stop to define the situation. This controversial move escalated internationally.

On the other hand, Conmebol published hours later the video and audios of the VAR referring to that play in which the action is not analyzed and it is determined that it was not a goal.

The discussion about the play continued and América TV presented two video sequences of its own and different from what was seen on the international channel. The first was at the level of the court with the angle behind the Uruguay arc and another with the focus of the camera opposite the television signal. Despite what was published by the Conmebol VAR, the new audiovisual content continues to raise doubts.

THE CONTROVERSIAL PLAY FROM BEHIND THE ARC

The Peruvian national team lost 1-0 to Uruguay and remains in fifth place in the standings of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The bicolor will face Paraguay next Tuesday 29 for the last date at the Estadio Nacional.

THE CONTROVERSIAL MOVE FROM THE OPPOSITE ANGLE

