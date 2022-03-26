Gianluca Lapadula appeared with a bandaged hand: does he arrive for Peru vs Paraguay for Playoffs?

Gianluca Lapadula worried everyone this morning when the Peruvian national team went from the concentration hotel to La Videna for another day of training. The striker appeared with a bandaged hand and his presence in Peru vs Paraguay for the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 has raised doubts.

Despite the fact that the 'white-red' did not issue any statement so far, as if she did with the injury of André Carrillo, footballer from Italy's Benevento found himself with his right arm completely immobilized and is likely not to coach the part of his teammates this Saturday in the Peruvian Football Federation complex.

What is meant by now is that the 32-year-old striker was bandaged in this way by the medical staff of the 'white-red' to prevent any sudden movements and that the injury worsened during the practices these days. It is not a serious blow that does not allow him to stand before the Paraguayan national team.

Let us remember that Gianluca Lapadula is the starting striker of the 'blanquirroja'. In the present World Cup Qualifiers he has played 12 matches out of 17 that have been played so far, contributing with two goals against Bolivia and Venezuela. In addition, he provided assistance to Ecuador in Quito, in the match that consecrated him as the undisputed starter.

Peru and Paraguay will play this Tuesday, March 29 from 06:30pm (Peruvian time) at the National Stadium in Lima, which will have a full house due to the expectation generated by this commitment. Remember that this match will be played simultaneously with four other matches, since Colombia and Chile also have the option of reaching fifth place (playoff).

WHEN DID GIANLUCA LAPADULA'S INJURY HAPPEN

When Gianluca Lapadula had the first choice for Peru against Uruguay, probably the clearest we had in the match, he ended up fighting to get to the 'popcorn' ball. At the moment of falling, because of the quick move, he could not put his fingers stretched correctly against the grass and ended up bending. In the minutes following this play, on the way to the goal defended by Pedro Gallese to defend a corner, he sees a gesture of pain in his hand.

KEEP READING