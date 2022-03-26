Foo Fighters: This is how Peruvian fans reacted to the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins

Terrible news was what happened this Friday, since Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band, died on March 25, according to the representative of the band. The cause of death was not announced. He was 50 years old.

And that is, the official account of Foo Figthers gave the terrible news on its official networks. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. Their musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us all forever,” the group said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

The body of the emblematic musician was found lifeless in the hotel where he was staying with the band. He was 50 years old

What happened to Taylor Hawkins?

According to reports from Colombia, the lifeless body of the famous musician was found in a hotel located north of Bogotá. In the hotel, where the gang was staying, there is a group of judicial police and forensics of legal medicine doing the respective lifting of the body.

This event fell like a bucket of cold water among the audience waiting to see the rock band at the Estéreo Picnic Festival, on the outskirts of Bogotá, where when they heard the news many broke into tears.

In addition, before the presentation of the Black Pumas began, the festival organizers and the leader of that group came out to announce the news and asked for a minute of silence in tribute to the drummer, who was respected by an audience shocked by what happened.

FANS ON TWITTER MAKE THIS TREND

On Twitter, Peruvian fans posted different comments sad about the sensitive death of Taylor Hawkins.

“The death of the drummer of Foo Fighters, is a lot of mistakes in the matrix friend. The end of the world began and they have not noticed,” wrote the Twitter account, called Kes.

Peruvians speak out on Twitter about the death of drummer Foo Figthers





Another user whose name is Daniela Del Castillo wrote the following as a comment on Mike Beauvais' account. “Shocking, heartbreaking and such a sad loss, my condolences from Lima, Peru to his family, friends and bandmates of Foo Fighters, as incredible musician and drummer as one of the best, rest in power Taylor Hawkins, always remembered and never forgotten,” he wrote.

Daniela del Castillo commented on the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, from Foo Fighters

A user named “Islander 79″ made him feel annoyed that the band never came to Peru." It bothers me that I never saw Foo Fighters live and that they didn't come to Peru. A shame about Taylor Hawkins,” he said.

Peruvians mourn the death of Taylor Hawkins

Finally, the account itnever3nds__ wrote an emotional post after learning of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. “At 14 I went crazy about a fake Foo Fighters poster in Peru, hoping to one day see each of the members. I won't see them all, but even if I enjoy your touches at a distance #taylorhawkins without words,” he said.

KEEP READING