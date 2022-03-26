COVID-19: List of EsSalud vaccinations that will attend this weekend for 36 hours in a row

In order to encourage the population to complete their vacation schemes, EsSalud has implemented a campaign for the entire weekend. These are the “vaccinetones”, the same ones that will be available for 36 consecutive hours.

Below we will show you the list of these centers that will be very close to you. He recalled that the Government had sent new provisions and it was therefore important to complete those schemes.

LIST OF VACCINATORIES THAT WILL ATTEND 36 HOURS IN A ROW

* Miller Beach in Domingo Cueto 225 height of the Rebagliati hospital, Jesús María.

* Monumental Stadium on Avenida Javier Prado 7700, Ate Vitarte.

* San Isidro Labrador in the 7th block of La Cultura Avenue, Santa Anita.

The inoculation day in these vaccinations will begin on Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 a.m. and will end on Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

MORE VACCINATION CENTERS

Please note that EsSalud vaccination centers located in Real Felipe (Callao), Plaza Norte (Los Olivos), Aljovín (La Victoria), Estadio Municipal (Surquillo), Polideportivo (San Borja) and Municipal Sports Complex (San Isidro) will be open during normal hours, i.e. Saturdays from 7:00am to 9:00pm and Sundays from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

While the vaccination center at Parque de las Leyendas in San Miguel will attend both days from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Insured and uninsured persons should only carry their national identity document (DNI) in order to be immunized with the appropriate dose under all biosecurity measures.

12 STRAIGHT HOURS OF VACCINATION FOR AREQUIPA

In the same context and with the aim of closing gaps in the interior of the country, Giovanna Valdivia, head of immunizations at the Regional Health Administration, reported that the city of Arequipa is also joining the vaccination in order to raise awareness and complete its immunization scheme.

“We are going to ask the Arequipa - Caylloma health network to increase the brigades in both provinces, since they are the ones with the largest population to vaccinate. It is very likely that the days will last 12 hours per day,” said the specialist.

It is worth mentioning that in the province of Arequipa there are still 61,763 people over 18 years old to be injected for the first time, about 90,000 must complete their second biological and more than 540,000 must complete their schedule with the booster dose.

While in Caylloma more than 12,000 inhabitants do not have any vaccines, about 19,000 must go for their second dose and more than 60,000 must complete their third vaccine. The rest of the provinces have a smaller number of unprotected populations.

On the other hand, children under 175,799 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the region, 50% have a vaccine and only 20% have the complete scheme with the two biologics of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

EsSalud told parents that vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 years will be vaccinated 5 months after receiving the second dose. If you have had COVID-19, it should be within 3 months of receiving the second dose.

“Also, starting this Saturday, March 26, children from 12 to 17 years of age will be able to receive their third dose against COVID-19 ″, EsSalud explained.