“Complexed and ignorant”: Javier Lozano thrashed AMLO and Semarnat for criticizing campaign against the Mayan Train

The controversial activist of the National Action Party (PAN), Javier Lozano Alarcón, lashed out against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for his administration's response to the celebrities who participated in the campaign against the Mayan Train .

As part of World Water Day, actors and singers joined in a national campaign called Sélvame Del Tren, which aims to raise awareness among citizens and express their concerns about the modification of tranche 5 of the current administration's flagship work.

In response, the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) questioned the performance of the celebrities who participated, asking where they were they found when “the real devastation began”.

Lozano lashed out against the dependency, Morena's followers and President López Obrador (Photo: Twitter/ @JLozanoA)

Through a statement titled Where were the pseudo-environmentalists when the real devastation began years ago in southeastern Mexico? , the government of the Fourth Transformation (Q4) pointed out that the information disseminated by personalities in the world of show business is erroneous, since their denunciations are situations that began 30 years ago.

“The publications that circulate on social networks, with misinformation or misinformation, in which pseudo-environmentalists make the population believe that the Government is promoting environmental devastation (...) are shared serious situations of the last 30 years that have damaged the region's natural wealth and were not worthy of raise the voice of those who today stand as defenders of the environment”, the statement read.

Faced with this, Javier Lozano broke out against dependence, the followers of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party (Morena) and President López Obrador, whom he described as “self-conscious, ignorant and irresponsible”, as he assured that no other government responded to a demonstration in this way.

(Photo: Twitter/ @otero_rj)

The panista was not the only one to respond to the statement, as the text provoked criticism and ridicule from hundreds of Internet users. Such was the case of actor Gael García Bernal, who regretted that the statement was “ignorant and aggressive”.

The host of El Pulso de la República, Chumel Torres, ironized that the AMLO government has cried more in three years than Victoria Ruffo in all her novels.

(Photo: Twitter/ @AlejandroZeind)

Another user asked the agency to carry out their work, since, he said, “they have become pathetic, never before so discredited, never before so blatantly vulgar. I don't know who runs this account, but it's definitely not a pro.”

While an internet user asked to know the manifestations of environmental impact that the administration claimed to be doing, as well as to show the projects it is carrying out. “Or is petition required through the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI)? With documentation in hand and we don't understand,” he added.

To which the Institution replied: Anyone who wishes to exercise their right of access to information can do so on the page http://plataformadetransparencia.org.mx”.

(Photo: Twitter/ @PabloMontanoB)

“It's so retrograde to say that someone has no right to defend the present because they didn't defend the past. It's never too late to wake up and act! It will weigh whoever weighs you” and “1.- What a pathetic and low-level language of yours. 2.- Do you already have the environmental impact study ready? 3.- Do you know what soil mechanics is?” , were other comments.

