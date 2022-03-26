Clashes and red flags, the risks for Checo Pérez in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

After having made a historic qualification in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in its 2022 edition, Sergio Pérez will start from the top position in the grid for Sunday's race. In a Jeddah Circuit that was characterized as not specifically ideal for overruns (this year it is his second in the calendar), the risks for the Mexican rider are due to the continuous accidents that occur between the narrow walls and limits of the track.

For example, the session of the day. The activity was interrupted twice due to the presence of red flags as a result of the collisions of Nicholas Latifi de Williams and Mick Schumacher de Haas. The Canadian during Q1 and the German in Q2. The latter with a very strong blow that generated significant uncertainty about his state of health. His well-being was finally confirmed, but he had to be taken to the hospital for further check-ups.

The Jeddah track celebrates its second year in the Formula 1 calendar. The high-speed laps and the walls as limits have meant that the riders take special care and attention in the development of the laps. Checo himself has said on more than one occasion that this weekend is one of the most difficult that the season of the top category of motorsport has.

Mick Schumacher crash in Q2 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Photo: @F1

In 2021, the 32-year-old Mexican driver had to leave the Grand Prix after starring in a clash with another car on lap 15 of the race, due to the limited space and crowding which was generated just after a race relaunch (also due to another accident). The damage to the RB16B did not allow it to continue on what was the penultimate round of the season.

As for the direct consequences, it meant moving away from the fight for third place in the World Cup that he was holding at that time with the Finnish Valtteri Bottas de Mercedes. The result ended with Hamilton's now former teammate in third place in the race. The Grand Prix was won by Lewis and in second place was Max Verstappen.

“Last season's race was crazy, it's a very demanding circuit and it will be even more so with the new cars. Unfortunately, I didn't finish the race in 2021, so I want to do a clean race and show the full potential of this car,” said Pérez prior to the realization of the current Grand Prix.

Sergio Pérez stayed analyzing the clash that left him out of the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021. (Photo: Twitter/ @F1)

What Pérez did this Saturday, March 26 will go down in history not only in his professional career, but also in Mexican sports. His start from the front of the grid for the race will represent the first time an Aztec driver does so.

El Tapatio stopped the timer at 1:28 .200, just 0.025 seconds faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who took second place. Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium after crossing the finish line 0.202 later.

“It took me a couple of races. It's been amazing. I can do a thousand laps and I don't think I can beat the one I did, it was exciting. We didn't expect much compared to the Ferraris, we didn't focus on the race, but we hope to continue that way tomorrow,” he said at the end of the day.

