YouTube celebrates 10 years in Peru with Gianluca Lapadula's best plays

On March 27, 2012, Google announced the arrival of YouTube in Peru without imagining that, 10 years later, it would become the free video platform that Peruvians would miss the most if it ceased to exist. Today, this platform is not only responsible for providing entertainment with the endless amount of content it houses, but it is also one of the main scenarios where the community can be distracted at the reach of a click.

In the midst of these anniversary celebrations, the platform presented a retelling of the most watched videos in the last year. One fact that caught our attention is that among the memories of YouTube Peru is Gianluca Lapadula, one of the new talents of the Peruvian national team who has had an impact in the country, becoming one of the most loved ones on the team led by Ricardo Gareca.

The popular 'Lapagol' appears in a list of the most watched videos, highlighting his best plays in the matches for the South American qualifiers, a decisive season for Peru to reach a quota and step on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

LAPADULA'S VIRAL VIDEO

In the ranking shared by YouTube, the video that bears the name Gianluca Lapadula vs. Ecuador: their best moves from the win in Quito | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. This was published by the Movistar Deportes channel in June 2021. To date, this compilation of the player has added more than 5,345,410 views.

Gianluca Lapadula will be the '9' of the Peruvian national team against Uruguay for Qualifiers. (Photo: FPF).

TOP POPULAR VIDEOS IN PERU

This official list brings together the best content that had the greatest reach from January to December 2021.

1. Free Fire World Series 2021 - FINALES | Garena Free Fire

2. I'm not Fernanfloo - Omegle

3. Milena Warthon convinced the four coaches with her Andean pop - La Voz Perú

4. Luz de Luna: Luz had its first musical performance | Chapter 14

5. I can't find Kima. Prank My Husband #CumpleelretoKIM5 | Kimberly Loaiza

6. The Squid Game | Behind The Scenes | Netflix

7. Mike spends all the Raptor diamond | MINECRAFT ANIMATION

8. Gianluca Lapadula vs. Ecuador: its best moves from the win in Quito | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

9. Your organs when you are pregnant | Casi Creativo

10. South American Qualifiers | Peru 2-0 Chile | Date 11

THE MOST POPULAR VIDEOS OF RECENT YEARS IN PERU

2020 - Forties - Cholo Juanito and Richard Douglas//March Peru 2020

2019 - The Value of Truth by Pedro Moral - March 30, 2019 - Full Program

2018 - MOR / VIDEO MUSICAL - Ami Rodriguez Ft. Sofia Castro

FUN FACTS ABOUT YOUTUBE PERU

- YouTube is the free video platform that users in Peru would miss the most if it ceased to exist

- In Peru, 56% consider that they find unique content on YouTube that they can't find on another platform

- 67% of people surveyed in Peru said that YouTube offers them high value content.

- 81% of YouTube users in Peru said that, thanks to the content of the platform, they learned something new.

- 50% of people surveyed in Peru said that the content they find on YouTube helps them make buying decisions.

- In Peru, more than 1,600 channels have more than 100,000 subscribers, an increase of 35% year over year.

- In April 2021, YouTube reached more than 11 million users over the age of 18 in the country.

- YouTube viewing time in Peru grew by more than 10% year-on-year.

