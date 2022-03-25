World Water Forum calls for ensuring the right to this resource for all

Dakar, 25 Mar The 9th World Water Forum today urged the international community to ensure that the right to water and sanitation becomes a reality for everyone in the world, on the closing day of the meeting, which was held this week in Dakar. This request is contained in the “Dakar Declaration”, which compiles the points of agreement following the joint work of the actors involved, and was presented by the co-chairs of the Preparatory Committee for the Forum, Abdoulaye Sène and Patrick Lavarde. Sène and Lavarde called for accelerated implementation of that law through the adoption of appropriate legislative frameworks and the mobilization of all actors and the implementation of international humanitarian law, which provide for the protection of water and sanitation systems in times of conflict. The Declaration also calls for ensuring water availability and resilience, ensuring adequate financing, inclusive governance of water and strengthening cooperation. It also recommends that the Government of Senegal and the World Water Council, as co-organizers of the Forum, present this declaration as a contribution to the United Nations Water Conference, to be held in 2023. Mohamed CBC Diatta, scientific coordinator of the Forum Executive Secretariat, noted that key messages collected this week include the importance of creating new governance frameworks for drinking water. It also reinforces the autonomy of small agricultural producers through technical and financial support, but also favour a territorial approach to water beyond agriculture. Diatta also announced some of the commitments made by major institutions, such as the establishment of an observatory on water security in African cities by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The United States Development Agency (USAID) pledged last Tuesday the mobilization of $1.2 billion for the water and sanitation sector, of which 70% is allocated to the African continent and the World Bank will finance water security and universal access, among others. The 9th World Water Forum, the most important water event on the planet, has focused on security and sanitation, water for rural development, cooperation and tools, ranging from management and governance to finance. The Forum, which has been organized every three years since 1997, brings together governments, local authorities, international organizations, NGOs, financial institutions, businesses, academics and civil society groups. It is a unique platform where different actors and key decision makers can collaborate and establish long-term action plans on water challenges around the world. CHIEF mrgz/pa/lml (photo) (video)