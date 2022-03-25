US aims to increase gas exports to the EU by 67.5%

Brussels, 25 Mar US President Joe Biden pledged to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to do everything possible to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to the EU by 67.5% in support of the bloc's efforts to get rid of hydrocarbons russians. This was explained by both leaders in a joint press conference that coincides with the second day of the summit of heads of state and government of the bloc, in which the Twenty-Seven will discuss the creation of gas reserves and the menu of options prepared by Brussels to reduce electricity prices. Specifically, Washington wants to send 15 bcm (billions of cubic meters) more to the European Union a year, which would mean raising the total annual amount to 37 bcm, while the United States sent 22.2 bcm of liquefied natural gas to the block in 2021. “The United States will work with international partners and strive to secure additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 bcm by 2022, with increases expected later,” the White House explains in a statement. The EU's objective within its plan to disengage from 155 bcm of Russian gas per year is, among other things, to increase by 50 bcm its exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States, but also from Qatar, Egypt or the countries of West Africa. “Our goal is to reduce our dependence on Russia. This can only be achieved through new gas supplies, including LNG deliveries,” explained the head of the Community Executive, adding that Washington's “commitment” to increase supply is “a big step in that direction.” Biden, for his part, was aware that “eliminating a Russian gas will have a cost to Europe”, but this goal is the right one “from the moral point of view” because it will put both the EU and the US “on a stronger strategic basis”. In a joint statement, Washington and Brussels broadly reaffirmed their “shared goal” of addressing the energy security threat that the war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin poses on the EU and Ukraine. “Energy security and sustainability in the EU and Ukraine are essential for peace, freedom and democracy in Europe,” they emphasize. CHIEF as-jaf-cat/ah (photo) (video) (More information about the European Union at euroefe.euractiv.es)