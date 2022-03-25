Uruguay readies final preparations for Sunday's referendum

Montevideo, 25 Mar Already in the climate of an electoral ban, Uruguay is preparing the last preparations for next Sunday's referendum, the day on which citizens must vote whether or not to repeal 135 of the 476 articles of the Urgent Consideration Law (LUC), the flagship project of the Executive of Luis Lacalle Pou. While, from 00.00 local time (03.00 GMT) this Friday, the prohibition of any proselytizing activity is in force, the Electoral Court has already started loading in Montevideo the bags containing the election ballot boxes into the trucks that will distribute them on the respective circuits. The election will begin on Sunday morning (08.00 local time, 11.00 GMT) throughout the country and the number of eligible voters for each circuit will be 400 people for urban and 300 for rural ones, as detailed by the Court in its provisions. With acts, polls, accusations and controversial statements, Uruguay entered the final stretch this week towards the March 27 referendum, the day when it will be defined whether or not to repeal the contested articles of the LUC, the omnibus law that Lacalle Pou promised during his presidential campaign and was enacted in July 2020. On the one hand, with pink ballots, the 'Yes' urges to cancel the portion of the LUC provisions that, according to the left, goes against popular sentiment; on the other, with celestial ballots, the 'No' seeks to defend a norm that, says the ruling party, has done nothing but benefit citizens. With a large margin, the commission promoted by the trade union central PIT-CNT and the Frente Amplio (FA), a left-wing coalition that ruled Uruguay between 2005 and 2020 and is today the main opposition force, surpassed last July the 671,544 signatures required for the consultation that divides the waters in the country. This referendum, which analysts see as a kind of consultation on the support or rejection of the president's management in the first two years of his term (2020-2025), evaluates articles that deal with security, public companies, education or housing, among other aspects. The latest polls, by the consultancies Factum, Opción and Cifra, show that 'Yes' would not reach the necessary votes, while they project a percentage of around 40% of the environment, but it is still unpredictable how the electorate will behave as most pollsters estimate a percentage of undecided people of around 10%. CHIEF apf/cmm/jrh (photo) (video)