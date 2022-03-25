UN concerned about Russian bombing near Chernobyl

Vienna, 25 Mar The UN nuclear agency has expressed concern about Russian bombings near the former Chernobyl nuclear plant, affecting Ukrainian personnel of the plant that have been in Russian hands since the first day of the invasion of Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicated in a statement issued in Vienna that the Ukrainian nuclear regulator informed it that Russian forces are shelling Ukrainian checkpoints in the city of Slavutych, where many people working at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant live. This situation endangers “the homes and families of operational personnel who guarantee nuclear and radiation safety” of the former plant, which in 1986 suffered the largest civil nuclear accident in history. Chernobyl fell into Russian hands on the first day of the invasion, on February 24, and only last Monday was the plant's duty personnel able to leave the plant, where they had lived and worked continuously, amid great fatigue and stress, and under the supervision of Russian military personnel. The Ukrainian regulator also informed the IAEA that it does not expect forest fires in the vicinity of the former nuclear power plant - which preserves radioactive waste - to be a cause of “significant radiological concern”. Ukrainian authorities reported this week of forest fires in the vicinity of Chernobyl that firefighters in the area are trying to control. Russian troops that have invaded Ukraine control both Chernobyl and Zaporiyia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. These two facilities were damaged during the Russian attack and power cuts that were later repaired by Ukrainian personnel. ll/ig