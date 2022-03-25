Ukraine's War Sneaks Into Doha Forum

Doha, 25 Mar Leaders and political strategists from around the world meet this weekend in Qatar to address the main issues of greatest concern in the world at the traditional Doha Forum, in a programme that originally included the environmental crisis, the challenges that continue to pose by covid-19 or conflict Palestinian-Israeli and into which the war in Ukraine has now crashed. After a hiatus that was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Doha Forum will hold its twentieth edition this Saturday and Sunday with the participation of presidents, foreign ministers, prominent political leaders and leaders of major multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations, the Monetary Fund International (IMF) or the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), among others. In fact, at this year's meeting, which will take place in a hotel-convention center in the Qatari capital under the slogan “diplomacy, dialogue, diversity”, originally did not explicitly include the topic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but in a panel initially entitled “Disinformation and online radicalization”, now renamed” Disinformation and the War for Truth”, is the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Emine Dzhaparova, as panelist. The forum will also be attended by the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and IMF Managing Director Krstalina Georgieva, who will be able to provide their analysis of Russian military aggression and its political and economic consequences for the rest of the world. “As the world recovers from the biggest blow to the global economy since World War II, leaders and policymakers must come together to develop innovative policies aimed at saving the greatest number of lives and avoiding permanent damage,” reads the Forum's program, which recalls that covid-19 has left 200 million infections and four million deaths worldwide, and has affected countless numbers of people. The Doha Forum, a platform for discussion and dialogue that brings together leaders from around the world, promoting the exchange of ideas to reach recommendations on concrete actions and policies, seemed to be designed in this edition to discuss recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began just a month ago, and the imbalances it has caused in global geopolitics and world commodity markets, among other effects, have forced the prominence to be diverted from other issues that, however, will continue to be the subject of debate on public panels and in the hundreds of bilateral meetings traditionally held by participants on the occasion of the meeting. Another central panel of the forum is entitled “Geopolitical Implications in the Middle East of the Russian-Ukrainian War”, in which Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami and Turkish Senior Adviser and Presidential Spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, will participate. In this international context, the message of the organizers of the Doha Forum is optimistic: “Global turmoil has directed efforts towards building the resilience of international systems. Global challenges throughout the twentieth century have forced governments to forge unlikely alliances and advance creative solutions to growing threats. A return to the past is not a viable option; the only way left for the international community is to adapt and, more importantly, to transform itself for the New Age that we all want and that humanity needs.” CHIEF HMA/HV