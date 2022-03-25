Trailer and release date for “Yaksha: Merciless Ops”, the new South Korean action movie on Netflix

South Korean successes since the victory of Parasites continue to be repeated and multiplied on other platforms. From action films, dramas and other genres, the Western market today embraces South Korea, its works and filmmakers. In this case, Netflix is betting on its new action film with two members of the cast of The Squid Game.

Jinyoung of the South Korean boy band GOT7, Sol Kyung Gu, with an extensive and brilliant career in the film industry, and Park Hae Soo, who participated in The Squid Game, are the big stars of this new thriller and action film that will be released on Netflix on April 8. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is the title in English, while in Spanish it is Yaksha: Merciless Operations, presents a film with spies, secret agents and more.

The synopsis of the film presents the story with Yaksha at the center of the scene: “The ruthless leader of an undercover international secret operations team, sets out on a dangerous mission in a battlefield mined with spies and agents. After being the victim of various traps and betrayals, he has no choice but to join forces with a special moralist inspector sent from Seoul.”

Ji Kang In, who will be played by Sol Kyung Gu, is the head of the special operations team and a ruthless person who is not afraid to break the laws in order to perform his duties perfectly. His name is “Yaksha”, which means: a ghost that consumes people. In history he will lead his team through a secret intelligence operation in which the fate of Northeast Asia is decided.

Netflix expanded the description of the film with more information, providing context for Shenyang, the geopolitical center of northeast Asia and the city with the highest density of spies in the world that will serve as the stage. In addition, it is the place of operations of Kang-in, the real name of the veteran nicknamed Yaksha. When South Korea's National Intelligence Service discovers that all the findings on trends in Shenyang reported by the covert operations team are false, Yeom Jeong-won, the fourth head of the Intelligence Service, sends Special Inspector Han Ji-hoon as special inspector.

On the side of Park Hae-soo, it will be the counterfigure of the aforementioned character and who will have to investigate the case. It should be recalled that Park had enormous popularity after his participation in The Squid Game last year. Because of this success, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations will be Park Hae-soo's first film project for Netflix after becoming one of the faces of Squid Game's success.

Poster for “Yaksha: Merciless Operations”, Netflix's new film

Yaksha: Merciless Ops premieres on April 8 on Netflix

KEEP READING



