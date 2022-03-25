The nuncio in Kiev: the Vatican can mediate to end the war

Cristina Cabrejas Vatican City, 24 Mar The nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, who works “with enormous difficulties” in Kiev to inform the pope of what is happening in the country and help the population, says that the Holy See “can provide an important space for mediation to end this war” caused by the Russian invasion. In a gap between the dozens of calls he receives and those he has to make every day in his diplomatic work, but also to seek help or evacuate people, Kulbokas speaks to EFE from the Ukrainian capital during a day in which anti-area sirens have been sounded several times. “We all live on the ground floor, we always sleep and work in the same rooms, away from the windows. We celebrate mass in the kitchen because it is one of the only safe places,” explains this 47-year-old Vatican diplomat, born in Lithuania and appointed apostolic nuncio to Ukraine by Francis last year. His work these days “is very intense. There are many contacts to make at the diplomatic level, but also humanitarian efforts and sometimes we fail to finish everything because the alarm bells sound and we have to take refuge in the underground,” he explains in the only free moment he has had during the day, excusing himself because sometimes he cannot answer everyone who asks him for a statement. He comments that the residential districts of Kiev do not seem to be under attack now, but that missile or mortar explosions are occasionally heard on the periphery. The priority of Kubolkas, who when working at the Secretariat of State was an interpreter between the pontiff and two important Russian leaders — President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church — is to organize the aid that is coming and to try to evacuate people from Mariupol where they are living “a true humanitarian catastrophe”. The nuncio indicates with hope that the Holy See, representing only the Church, can “offer so much for mediation in war”. “We are not technical or political specialists, but we could create a space for mediation; this is possible only if both parties request it. We have seen that Ukraine would accept it very well, but now we have to see what Russia thinks”, he argues. And he hopes that Russia will accept because, he emphasizes, “in order to resolve wars we must break out of the political and military scheme that leads nowhere” and the solution could come “with the union of the efforts of all the Christian Churches: Catholic and Orthodox”. Faced with the controversial interventions of Patriarch Kirill, who justified the war that Russia has started, Kulbokas says that what needs to be emphasized is “that all churches and Christians have the vocation to build peace”. “You can't understand war. I don't understand how anyone can do this. Mothers cannot be allowed to breastfeed their children in the subway subways or children to die of cold and hunger. No one expected such an attack,” he regrets excitedly. In a final call for peace in Ukraine, Pope Francis praised the courage of his ambassador who has decided to stay in Kiev. “I'm not just an ambassador, I'm a bishop and, above all, a priest, and that's why it's much more important to be here during the war than in peacetime,” he says. When asked if he has ever thought about leaving in the face of imminent danger, Kulbokas has no doubt: “I will stay as long as there are people to help.” And he adds: “Yes, of course I think about it. But right now, only if the situation changed in such a way that you couldn't help would I think about it, because as long as you can give a hand, here I stay. Of course there is a risk, but it is the same as that of the rest of the population of Ukraine.” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said after speaking with the pope a few days ago that Francis is the “most anticipated person in Ukraine”. A journey as desired as it is practically impossible. “It would certainly be beautiful, but doing it at this time is very difficult”, confesses the nuncio, before pointing out that a pastoral visit such as those normally carried out by the pontiff would even endanger the population, which “is a contradiction”. He comments that “a private visit” could be studied, but that today Kiev is only reached by land and after a day's journey: “It would be very difficult, very tiring, but it will be the pope himself and the Holy See who will study this opportunity.” The pope's ambassador says that the important thing now is to provide aid to the population and that goods of all kinds that are coming from abroad are vital: “The need for humanitarian aid will continue to grow even more,” he regrets. CHIEF ccg/mr/fp (photo)