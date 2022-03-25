The 'Maestro' Tabárez is present in Diego Alonso's Uruguay

Montevideo, 25 Mar Although he has no longer held the position of Uruguay coach since November last year, Oscar Washington Tabárez received the affection of several of the players now led by Diego Alonso, after Celeste stamped his ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Leader of the team that scored the first 16 of the 25 points he currently has, 'el Maestro' was a fundamental part in the career of several of the players, who expressed it so. This Friday morning, after Uruguay's 1-0 victory over Peru, Diego Godín shared on his Twitter account a photograph of the squad accompanied by a message. “I want to tell you what I feel right now... Relief and a happiness that fills my soul!!! And I want to share this with all the comrades who were on this path and especially with the Master, Celso, Profe Herrera (sic) and Mario! Thank you Uruguay (sic)!!!” , he wrote. In this way, he not only thanked the previous coach, but also his collaborators: Celso Otero, José Herrera and Mario Rebollo. For his part, after the match, consulted by the press about the people he remembered after qualifying, Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez assured that his family and the Tabárez coaching staff, with whom “the story began to play another World Cup”. A while earlier, midfielder Federico Valverde celebrated the Celeste qualification for the Qatar World Cup during an interview on AUF.TV, in which he did not forget Tabarez, who led the national team for almost 16 years. “It was part of all this,” said 'El Pajarito', who thanked the young people, including him, for the advice he gave to young people so that they could grow as footballers and as people. After the match and the subsequent statements, the players were allowed to enjoy a day off with their families until they return to training this Saturday thinking about Tuesday's match against Chile as visitors. There, Facundo Pellistri, one of Alonso's bets since he took over as coach, will not be able to play due to accumulation of yellow cards. The teams of Ecuador and Uruguay sealed their qualification on Thursday, while Peru, Colombia and Chile will decide on the last date which of them will play a repechage against a team from the Asian group. CHIEF scr/cmm/car