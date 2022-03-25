The euro closes the week settled at 1.1 dollars

Frankfurt (Germany), 25 Mar The euro closed the week sitting at $1.1, after two consecutive days under the sign of stability, with more than a month affected by reports of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The euro was shifted towards 16.00 GMT at $1.1003, compared to 1.1 in the last hours of European currency trading on Thursday. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the euro benchmark change at 1.2002. The European currency moved on Friday in a fluctuation band between $1.1038 and the low of 1.0992. Market spirits seem less vulnerable to the current situation than reflected in the business confidence index of the German Institute for Economic Research (Ifo), which in March suffered a greater collapse than those recorded at the height of the pandemic. This index, one of the traditional barometers of the leading European economic power, fell by more than thirteen points, to 90.8 this month, compared to 98.5 in February. This is a drop higher than that recorded in March 2020, with the beginning of the paralysis of public life, when the fall was 11.8 points. CHIEF gc-cph/ads