Suarez after Costa Rica's victory over Canada: “I take my hat off”

Costa Rica coach Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez was proud of his team's performance in Thursday's 1-0 win against Canada and said he "takes off his hat" to the footballers response in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Qatar. "It's been very stressful but it fills me with pride that despite the pessimistic situations of many people, the group has always been there and wanted to get ahead. I take my hat off with these players who have handled such great pressure and responded well," Suarez said at the press conference after the match. Costa Rica recorded a poor start to the tie, but has won 13 of the last 15 points and has not conceded goals in the last 4 matches, which has allowed it to enter the playoff zone with two rounds left before the end of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf. "I am deeply proud to be able to lead this group of very special human beings. Not only are they good players, they are people who are worth being with them even for a while," said the coach. The coach said that Thursday's victory, with which Costa Rica ended with Canada's undefeated, "demonstrates the character of the players and the desire to represent the country well" and appreciated that it was a victory over "the best national team of this time in Concacaf". Suarez described as "spectacular" the atmosphere generated by the 35,000 fans that filled the National Stadium in San Jose this Thursday and said that this positive vibration must be felt from a distance in next Sunday's match in El Salvador. "If we get 13 out of the last 15 points, we have to finish well. I want the player to know that it takes a lot of stress to qualify for the World Cup. You have to be well prepared," said Suarez. With two days left to play, Canada leads with 25 points, followed by the United States and Mexico, both with 22 points, while Costa Rica is in the play-off zone with 19 points, ahead of Panama (18) and the already eliminated El Salvador (10), Jamaica (8) and Honduras (4).