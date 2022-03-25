South Korea mobilizes fighters after the launch of a new North Korean missile

Seoul, 25 Mar The South Korean Army today mobilized its F35-A stealth fighters in a rare aerial maneuver that comes in response to the launch on the eve of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by Pyongyang. South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook oversaw military exercises aimed at maintaining “full” combat readiness that would allow the country “to achieve a landslide strategic victory and deter further North Korean action,” he said in statements collected by local agency Yonhap. The Ministry of the South did not give details of where the maneuvers took place with these stealth fighters, the first large-scale with the 40 aircraft acquired from the United States and whose deployment was completed last January. By including one of the North's most feared South Korean air assets, the exercise is interpreted as a strong response from the South to the latest North Korean launch, carried out with a Hwasong-17 intercontinental missile, a higher-range weapon whose test further strains the situation on the Korean peninsula. The Pyongyang media confirmed on Friday the details of the previous day's trial, which was the first with an intercontinental missile since North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile in 2017. The South Korean army also responded on the eve of the last North test with exercises in which it fired three surface-to-surface missiles (one Hyunmoo-2 and one MGM-140 ATACMS and one Haesung-II) and dropped JDAM bombs. CHIEF asb-ahg/jac