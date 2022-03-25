San Jorge Island prepares evacuation due to risk eruption or seismic activity

Lisbon, 25 Mar The Portuguese island of São Jorge (The Azores), on alert for the intense seismic activity since last Saturday and at risk of eruption, has everything ready in case the 5,500 people of the council of Velas, the area most affected by the tremors, had to be evacuated. This was explained today by the mayor of Velas, Luís Silveira, who gave a press conference together with the president of the Azores, José Manuel Bolieiro, and the president of the Archipelago's Volcanic Earthquake Information and Monitoring Centre (CIVISA), Rui Marques. “The corridors of the six parishes (villages) of the council of Velas are defined to the buildings” that would receive people who have to be evacuated, said the councilor. Since last Wednesday, the volcanic alert on San Jorge Island reached level V4, which is the lowest level than what is declared (V5) when the volcanic eruption breaks out. The number of earthquakes so far this Friday is well above normal and in recent hours the population has felt a total of five. Bolieiro explained at the press conference that the island has been reinforced with four doctors, five nurses and a psychologist, in case there was a larger earthquake or a volcanic eruption. In principle, the 5,500 people who had to be evacuated from Velas would be accommodated in the other council of the island, Calheta, where about 3,000 people reside. The Government of Azores has strengthened the connections of San Jorge by sea and air with the island of Pico, 15 kilometers away, and Civil Protection advises against non-essential travel for San Jorge in order to avoid additional obstacles in the eventual relief of the population. The island of São Jorge, 54 kilometers long and 6.9 kilometers wide, is part of the Central Group of the Portuguese archipelago of Azores located in Atlantic waters, more than 1,600 kilometers off the coast of continental Portugal. CHIEF cgg/icn