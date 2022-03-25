Rowling responds to Putin's criticism by accusing him of a “massacre”

London, 25 Mar British writer Joanne K. Rowling refuted on Friday the criticism launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin of the culture of Western “cancellation”, stressing that the president is perpetrating a “massacre of civilians” in Ukraine and poisoning his critics. Putin lamented the “progressive discrimination of everything that has to do with Russia” in some Western countries and regretted the suspension of concerts with pieces by composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergey Rachmaninov. “It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country,” said the Russian president during a televised meeting with cultural officials. Putin said that “there is no place for ethnic intolerance” in Russia, “where representatives of dozens of ethnic groups have lived together for centuries.” The head of state also referred to the author of the Harry Potter saga, who in his opinion has been “canceled” because “it did not meet the demands on gender rights”. In response to that mention, the writer claimed on Twitter that “those who are perpetrating a massacre of civilians” and who “imprison or poison their critics” are not the best ones to object to the culture of cancellation in the West. Rowling included in his message a link to a news story about the imprisonment of Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, who in August 2020 was poisoned with a nerve agent known as Novichok, a chemical of Soviet origin. The British author has been accused in recent years of “transphobia” on social media for her comments on gender issues and in 2020 she signed an open letter against the “culture of cancellation” and in favor of freedom of criticism with other authors such as Salman Rushdie and Margareth Atwood. CHIEF gx/psh