Peru vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde and his impressive long-distance shot that crashed on the crossbar for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Peru vs Uruguay: Charrúa attacker Federico Valverde almost scored a sensational goal from outside the box in the match for the date 17 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers that were played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

47 minutes into the game, an attack by the Uruguayan national team was halfway cleared by the Peruvian defense and the football was held by Federico Valverde.

Uruguay's second attacking move seemed to bring no danger and Celeste was expected to resume its attack on the red white area.

However, Federico Valverde surprised with a shot of about 35 meters outside the box. The shot was strong and directed to crash on the crossbar despite the stretch of Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Peruvian national team reaches the match with Uruguay after chaining four matches without losing with three wins and one draw. The white roja beat Bolivia in Lima (3-0), beat Venezuela in Caracas (2-1) and Colombia in Barranquilla (1-0). On date 16 he drew 1-1 with Ecuador (1-1)

The Uruguayan national team broke the bad streak of five games without a win with four defeats and a draw. The Charrúas drew (0-0) against Colombia in Montevideo, lost to Argentina (3-0) in Buenos Aires, Brazil (4-1) as a visitor, Argentina at home (1-0) and Bolivia (3-0) in La Paz. Then with coach Diego Alonso he won two straight wins against Paraguay (1-0) in Asunción and beat Venezuela (4-1) at the Centenario stadium.

Coach Ricardo Gareca lined up with Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Sergio Peña, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula.

Uruguay's strategist Diego Alonso chose this eleven: Sergio Rochet; Ronald Araújo, Diego Godin, Josema Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Facundo Pellistri, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde; Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez.

MATCHES OF THE LAST PLAYOFF DATE

Tuesday, March 29

Peru vs Paraguay (Lima)

Ecuador vs Argentina (Guayaquil)

Bolivia vs Brazil (La Paz)

Chile vs Uruguay (Santiago)

Venezuela vs Colombia (Puerto Ordaz)

