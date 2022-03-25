Paris erases the day's gains and ends with slight losses (-0.03%)

Paris, 25 Mar The Paris Stock Exchange ended in the red this Friday, with its selective CAC-40 falling 0.03% below the close of the previous day, after having recorded gains throughout the day of almost one percentage point. An example of the volatility that markets are experiencing in the face of the global geostrategic situation, the benchmark indicator in Paris seemed to erase weekly losses, which are finally approaching a point. The CAC-40 closed at 6,553.68 points on a day in which investors exchanged shares worth more than 3.5 billion euros. The real estate company Unibail led the profits with a 4.26% increase, ahead of the steel company ArcelorMittal, which improved by 3.17%, while the oil company Total rose by 1.96% in the face of the rise in crude oil. Among the losses, Schneider fell by 3.26%, as did the industrial group Alstom, while the BNP Paribas bank, very exposed to Russia, left 2.15%, also penalized by mandatory banks' returns. CHIEF lmpg/psh