Olegario Sierra, the “Negro”: the Los Zetas operator achieved a reduction to his sentence

This Friday, the operator of the Los Zetas cartel, Olegario Sierra Juárez, alias Black and/or Negro, was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Sierra Juárez, who began as a hitman in the cartel de la láltima and became head of the plaza in the municipality of Cárdenas, in San Luis Potosí, had already been convicted in February last year; however, he succeeded in a reversal of his sentence and ordered the procedure to be reinstated.

This criminal is singled out for the crimes of organized crime, stockpiling of firearms, possession of cartridges for weapons and commercialization of cocaine and marijuana.

In 2012, El Negro was arrested along with Uriel Antonio Maldonado Ramírez at kilometer 092+700 of the National Road (79) Tampico-Sánchez Román, in the municipality of San Luis Potosí.

During the capture operation, the Federal Police and the Secretariat of National Defense secured them a .38-millimeter pistol, 223.8-millimeter caliber cartridges, 10,223-millimeter caliber cartridges and drugs, according to information from the Attorney General's Office.

At that time he was admitted to the La Pila State Prison Center in San Luis Potosí and the following year SEIDO completed a new arrest warrant for the crimes for which he has now been sentenced.

