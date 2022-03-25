“Nothing is impossible” for Trajkovsky

Sports Writing, 25 Mar “Nothing is impossible (nothing is impossible)” has tattooed on his right arm Aleksandar Trajkovski, the goalscorer and the protagonist of North Macedonia's feat against Italy, which he defeated against the odds with a formidable right that caused a failure of unforeseeable consequences in the current European champion, outside the World Cup in Qatar, in the winger's reunion with the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, where he spent four “wonderful” years and scored more goals than ever. After a siege of 32 attempts on his team's goal, defended by Stole Dimitrievski, Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper, although five of them were only between three suits, sixteen corners and 67 attacks, according to official UEFA statistics, in the 92nd minute, when the overtime seemed an irrefutable event, even a prize for endurance for an hour and a half from North Macedonia, the '9' fired the winning shot from 25 meters that proposes him as a contender to play in the World Cup. He has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva... Next Tuesday and as a visitor. Against Italy, two shots on goal were enough for the 67th national team in the world, in the last FIFA ranking, or 34th in Europe to draw the semi-final of their repechage and advance to the closest place they have ever been to playing a World Cup. He did play the last Euro Cup. On the other hand, in the qualification for Russia 2018, she was fifth in her group, which was won by Spain and in which Italy also competed, tied for another goal by Trajkovski, on that occasion in Turin (1-1), in October 2017. More than four and a half years later, his name resounded again as a nightmare for Italy, which he knocked down with his 20th goal in 74 matches (five in 10 matches on the current qualifying route for Qatar 2022), according to official UEFA statistics, with his country's national team. With him he made his debut a decade ago, at the point of turning 19, in 2011, before starting a multi-team rally that has now directed him to Saudi Arabia, Al Fayha, with whom he signed last winter market for a year and a half after leaving Mallorca, in which he did not meet expectations (one goal in 28 matches) with which arrived, precisely, from Palermo. “It's the city that made me the man I am now,” recalls the 29-year-old winger. Even in the course of his next destinations, he recalled goals he had scored with the Palermo pink jersey, in which he excelled as he had not done in any other team, with 113 matches, 20 goals and 16 assists, among the four courses he played there (two in Serie A and two in the B), but from which he left for a simple cause: the club, the US Cittá di Palermo, went bankrupt in 2019. He had previously played for Zulte Waregem and Mechelen in Belgium, in addition to the Croatian Inter Zapresic. Then in Mallorca and Aalborg, apart from Al Fayha. “It is a victory for the Italian,” admitted Blagoja Milesvki, the North Macedonia coach, after the notorious triumph, celebrated by thousands of people in Skopje, as the local press gathered from the very moment that the referee, Frenchman Clement Turpin, marked the end of the match, a defensive exercise by his team that barely had 36 percent of possession, blocked 16 shots from Italy and gave less than half as many passes as his rival: 488 to 235. But he showed a hit: two shots, one goal. He will also need it next Tuesday against Portugal. Like Eljif Elmas, the 22-year-old midfielder of Naples. Down to Italy, he will be at the disposal of his coach for the final for a place in the World Cup. “He'll come back and give us a hand,” confirmed the coach. “If we can beat Portugal? Yes. We'll win. We will do everything we can to win... And we will,” said the captain, Stefan Ristovski, after Trajkovski's feat in Palermo. The 2022 World Cup, history, awaits only one match. CHIEF ID/og