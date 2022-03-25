Neymar: “Vinicius is a crack, I think we understand each other very well”

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 24 Neymar said this Thursday that Vinicius Junior “is a crack”, after the Real Madrid striker debuted his scoring score with the Brazilian national team, in the 4-0 victory over Chile for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. “I feel comfortable, I feel good, playing (false nine) with Vini over there too, which is a crack. I think we understand each other very well,” said the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, in mixed zone statements released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Neymar, who played false nine with Vinicius and Antony as teammates at the front of the attack, assured that this is not a new position for him and that he has been playing like this “for some time”. The 10 de la Canarinha, who opened the can with a penalty that he himself provoked, showed a good tune with the madridista winger, who put the 2-0 on the score at the end of the break, after receiving a pass from Antony that Neymar skillfully passed. “The full Maracana inspires me, it makes me want to do everything, it is a pleasure, a joy. The atmosphere of the fans was fundamental to incentivize us even more,” he said. The former Santos and Barcelona player smiled again at the legendary Rio de Janeiro stadium after harsh criticism received for his poor performance at Paris Saint-Germain, especially since the elimination in the European Champions League against Real Madrid. Against Chile, he was able to score a second penalty goal, but gave the shot of the maximum penalty to Philippe Coutinho, who is also seeking his own redemption after a long stretch away from La Canarinha and a discreet pass through Barcelona. “We have been in the selection since childhood. He asked me to take the penalty and at that time there must be companionship. My happiness to see him score is as if I had scored it. I was very happy,” he explained. Brazil, already qualified for Qatar 2022 for a few days, beat Chile 4-0 and remains the undefeated leader of the South American qualifiers, with thirteen wins and three draws. In addition to the goals of Neymar, Coutinho and Vinicius, Richarlison put the finishing touch to the rout in the 91st minute. The five-time world champion will play next Tuesday with Bolivia, in La Paz, on the last day of the qualifiers, although she has yet to play the match against Argentina, suspended in September last year because some Albiceleste players breached the health protocol against covid-19. CHIEF cms/ga