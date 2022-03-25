Mousa Sissako condemns Mali

Sports Writing, 25 Mar Mali's hopes of reaching for the first time in its history the final phase of a World Championship fell after losing at the 26 March Stadium in Bamako to Tunisia (0-1), on a fateful afternoon of his defender Mousa Sissako. The defender of the Belgian Standard Liege everything went wrong. In five minutes of the final stage of the first half he scored a goal in his own goal and was then sent off. Tunisia, which aspires to achieve its sixth presence in a World Cup, the second in a row after Russia 2018, found the amount that gave it an advantage and that later made it profitable. The only goal of the match came in the 37th minute, in a side foul executed by Ghailene Chaaleii who headed Sissako to his own goal. The home defender, five minutes later, saw the direct red card for a hard inning and left his team with ten players and the chances of winning reduced. The triple change of coach Mohamed Magassouba was of little use in the break and entry to the pitch of Adama Traore, Moussa Djenepo and Mamadou Fofana. Tunisia resisted with order and won the victory that it has to ratify in the second leg, on March 29 in Radés. CHIEF apa/ism