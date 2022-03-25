Martino: “We lost our tranquility in the last 25 meters of the course”

Mexico, 24 Mar Argentina's Gerardo “Tata” Martino, Mexico coach, regretted Thursday that his team missed numerous scoring moves against the United States in the World Cup qualifier, which he blamed on lack of patience. “We have lost that peace of mind in the last 25 meters of the course, not only when it comes to scoring a goal, but also in choosing passes, playing a gambeta and facing with confidence. It's a subject that we have to recover,” said the coach, after the goalless draw against the fierce rival. On the penultimate date of the Concacaf qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Mexicans were unable to win and reached a draw and three defeats in their last four games against the Americans. Martino said he is left with the fact that he competed well; he recalled that last November 12 in Cincinnati, the United States dominated Mexico in the second half and beat it 2-0 and now his players maintained the good performance in the 90 minutes Although fans criticized the tri for not winning, with Thursday's match Mexico set foot in the World Cup in Qatar because it is third in the standings with 22 points, three more than Costa Rica and four over Panama and will face El Salvador and Honduras, with no chance of going to the World Cup. Although things look in favor, Martino referred with respect to Sunday's rival, the Hondurans, recalled that this Thursday he pulled the draw from Panama and acknowledged that Mexico should play focused. “We will face a rival who, although he has no chance (to qualify for Qatar), is very strong, especially on his court. We must hold on to the line of today's match, it is the path of the two remaining matches,” he said. Martino celebrated the good level of his players involved in European leagues and hoped that his team will return to the good level, after a drop in results at the time of the tie, in which he lost in the United States and Canada, in matches held in frigid temperatures. “Playing intensity, effort and competing well with a very strong opponent, we were a reliable team again,” he concluded. gb/ga (photos)