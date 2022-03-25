Lula insists on changing Petrobras' pricing policy, if he wins election

Sao Paulo, 25 Mar Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a potential candidate for the October elections, again suggested this Friday that, should he return to power, he will end Petrobras' current pricing policy, which establishes the value of fuel based on the international market and the dollar. “If (in Brazil) everything is in real, why do we pay the price of gasoline in dollar?” , the former union leader questioned in an event with the Homeless movement in the town of Santo André, in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo. Lula, a favorite in the voting intention polls, accused the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election, of “lying” about the rise in fuel in the country. “Our lying president, who tells seven lies a day, saying that gasoline is expensive because of the war in Ukraine. It's a lie, a lie,” Lula said, even though analysts do attribute, in part, the increase in fuel to the war conflict. According to the leader of the Workers Party (PT), Brazil is self-sufficient in terms of oil production, but it does not have enough refineries in the country because they “stopped making them”. “We are going to return (to power) and Petrobras is going to be Brazilian again and prices are going to be Brazilian again,” Lula said. The socialist leader also ruled out an eventual privatization of Petrobras, the largest company in Brazil, which in 2021 had a record net profit of $19,875 million, the largest in its history. Although Bolsonaro has declared his desire to privatize the oil company and other large state-owned companies, such as Banco do Brasil, the current Government has not yet made any move in that direction. According to a poll published the previous day by the Datafolha institute, Lula would win the presidential elections in Brazil in October with 43 percent of the vote, but he has slightly reduced his lead against Bolsonaro, who now has 26 percent of the vote. CHIEF ass/cms/cpy (photo) (video)