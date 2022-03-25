Learn how to grow nails naturally

10-11-2021 Cómo podemos favorecer el crecimiento de las uñas. MADRID, 14 (CHANCE) En ocasiones las uñas necesitan un poco de ayuda para estar más fuertes y saludables, sobre todo en una época tan inestable como suele ser el otoño. Para ello, la firma norteamericana de esmaltes ORLY cuenta con el tratamiento Nailtrition, ideal para el crecimiento y cuidado de las uñas dañadas, débiles y descamadas. POLITICA EUROPA ESPAÑA SOCIEDAD CEDIDA POR ORLY

Having long and healthy nails is the desire of many, especially women. However, achieving this is almost never easy due to different factors that do not allow it to be achieved such as having a poor diet, doing a job that uses the hands a lot, the use of poor quality products, etc. These and other factors make the dream of having long and firm nails seem increasingly distant.

If you are one of those who don't want to use false nails or spend a lot on expensive treatments that promise to give your nails firmness and length, you are lucky that for years there have been highly effective home remedies that have been passed down from generation to generation among women to achieve long and healthy nails naturally without spending on excess.

If you want to know 4 home remedies to grow nails naturally, continue reading the following note.

1.WITH LEMON JUICE AND MILK

One of the best known recipes for presenting quick results is that milk with lemon, because it not only helps to harden the nails, but also prevents them from breaking easily. In addition, this recipe will also help to whiten the nails and leave them with a more beautiful and unified shade, just follow the steps below:

1. Mix 1/2 cup of milk and the juice of 1 freshly squeezed lemon.

2. When you have the mixture prepared in a container, dip your nails into this liquid.

3. Soak your nails for 15 minutes and

4. Repeat the treatment at least 3 times a week and you will see how little by little your nails get stronger, growing faster and healthier.

2. WITH GARLIC

In case you didn't know, garlic is one of the most famous natural ingredients to grow nails fast and strengthen them at the same time. In addition, it has antibacterial properties that are excellent for preventing infections, improving circulation in the area and hardening those nails that are weaker and more brittle. If you want to learn how to grow nails with garlic, follow these steps:

1. Get 1 or 2 large cloves of garlic.

2. Mash them until there is a paste.

3. Place this paste on your nails for 10 minutes.

4. After this time, remove with plenty of water.

To see results soon, repeat this remedy every day for a week.

3.WITH GARLIC AND LEMON

By mixing garlic and lemon you can get an excellent home remedy to grow nails, strengthen them and make them look more beautiful and cared for than ever. You can use this recipe to grow both toenails and fingernails, just follow these steps:

1. Crush 1 large clove of garlic and bring it to a boil in 1/2 cup of water.

2. Once the liquid has boiled, remove it from the heat and wait for it to cool.

3. Then add 1 teaspoon of natural lemon juice.

4. Mix everything well and pour it into an empty enamel container.

Apply this mixture every night before going to sleep and you will see how in a matter of days, your nails grow healthy and strong.

4.WITH PONYTAIL

Horsetail is a medicinal plant with a large number of aesthetic uses that have become popular in recent years. One of its best known benefits is its properties to accelerate the growth of nails and ensure that they are always resistant. This is due to its silica content, a mineral that allows you to treat weak and brittle nails, preventing them from breaking and making them grow much stronger.

1. Prepare an infusion of horsetail and let it cool.

2. Once it is cold, dip your nails in it for 15 minutes.

3. You can repeat this procedure several times a week for best results.

It is also known that horsetail helps to improve the condition of the hair, strengthen and repair it.

