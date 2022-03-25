Larrazábal remains leader in Doha

Copywriting Deportes, 25 Mar Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal remains the leader of the Qatar Masters, the DP World Tour golf tournament played in Doha, despite signing 71 strokes (-1) in the second round of the tournament, in which he traced in the second nine holes the bad start he had in the first nine. The man from Barcelona started the day with two strokes ahead after 64 (-8) on Thursday, but suddenly found himself four strokes to the head after making three bogeys and a double bogey and a single birdie on the first nine holes. On the return nine Larrazábal straightened the course with an eagle to 10 after a long putt and birdies at 11, 16 and 18 to finish with a 71 card that keeps him in the lead with 9 down. Larazábal, the recent winner of the MyGolfLife Open — his sixth title on the circuit — is ahead of Poland's Adrian Meronk, South African Wilco Nienaber and USA's Chase Hanna in a single hit. “It was a difficult start. I didn't expect the first one's drive to go so far to the right. I started par-bogey-bogey and that was not in the plans for Friday,” said the Spaniard in statements broadcasting the circuit. “I did bogey-double bogey in eight and in nine to 40 in the first nine, but I told Raúl (Quirós, his caddy), come on, yesterday we shot six bass in the second half and we know that we like you in the second half,” he added. “We know that we are playing well enough. We're not playing for 40. We're playing a lot better than 40 in the top nine. It was one of those days when you have to keep working and believe in the way you've been playing the last month and keep fighting. There are a lot of birdie opportunities in the second half and I took advantage of some,” he said. “It's even more mentally difficult when you shoot 40 in the first nine holes and you're two above after three. Mentally you have to recover, you have to believe in the blows you plan and the ones you hit. That is what we have done and it has paid off. Throwing one under par after going four over shows us that we are in a good mental moment. We are prepared to make mistakes and recover them,” he said. BOSS. Sat/Jul