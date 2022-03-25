Japan announced a new battery of sanctions against 25 people and 81 Russian entities

19-01-2012 Bandera de Japón POLITICA JAPÓN INTERNACIONAL ASIA

Japan reported on Friday a new battery of sanctions against Russia that provides for the freezing of assets for 25 people and 81 Russian entities in response to the announcement made a month ago by Russian President Vladimir Putin of “a special military operation” in Ukraine.

“A total of 25 Russian Senate officials have been designated as the target of the assets freeze measures and we will implement prohibition measures related to exports to 81 organizations,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions have been extended to the sons of Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov and his wife Tatiana Navka; to the president of the Russian bank Vnesheconombank, Igor Shuvalov; to the leader of the Severstal steel group, Alexei Mordashov; and to the relatives of Rostec's chief executive, Sergey Chemezov; the deputy chief of the presidential cabinet, Sergey Kirienko; the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev; and the businessmen of Rotenberg.

These sanctions are in addition to those already imposed by the Japanese government, which has already announced that it would freeze the assets of 15 people and nine Russian organizations, including the head of the military intelligence service (GRU) and the deputy ministers of defense.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry reported on the increase in retaliatory measures against the Kremlin for its decision to invade Ukrainian territory since February 24

In addition, the Asian country froze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and approved a ban on the export of oil refining material, among other sanctions.

For its part, Canada imposed new sanctions on Thursday against 160 members of the Russian Senate and announced that it will donate funds for the World Program against Hunger, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This has been confirmed on his official Twitter account by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who, beyond sanctions, has announced funds for organizations that “can provide immediate assistance to those on the ground”.

The Russian Embassy in Canada has highlighted on the same social network that “Trudeau's cabinet decision to blacklist members of the Russian Senate is a ridiculous gesture and a demonstration of the powerlessness of the Western sanctions policy.”

In this context, as reported by the Canadian channel CBC, Canada is considering how to get more weapons to Ukrainian soldiers, as Trudeau said on Thursday following an emergency meeting with NATO leaders.

“We will continue to try to help in the best possible way, and since Zelensky has asked for several new equipment, we are looking at what we can send,” Trudeau stressed.

(With information from Europa Press)

