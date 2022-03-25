Islam Slimani brings Algeria closer to the World Cup

Sports Writing, 25 Mar A goal by Sporting de Portugal striker Islam Slimani, the only one in the match, gave Algeria the 0-1 victory in Cameroon, which sets foot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team of Djamel Belmadi won at Limbe Stadium, but must close the standings in four days, on the second leg, in Blida. Both teams aspire to return to the final phase of a World Championship. The two missed the Russia 2018 meeting. Cameroon aims to reach its eighth World Cup and Algeria, the fifth. The Algerian team capitalized on the imbalance it achieved on the verge of halftime when Slimani, in the lead, took advantage of a cross to the Youcef Belaili area. Cameroon pursued the draw insistently, but was unable to beat the firm visiting goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi. Algeria, in the final stage, was able to expand its advantage with counterattacks and clear scoring chances. The tie will be resolved on March 29, in Blida. CHIEF apa/ism