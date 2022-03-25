Get ready! This is the schedule of the Barranquilla Carnival 2022

The capital of the Atlantic and its inhabitants are preparing to once again receive the 4 most important days of festivities in the city, because after two years of pandemic and one year of having executed the renowned holiday through virtuality, the Barranquilla Carnival 2022 festivities will take place on March 26 to 29.

It should be remembered that carnival traditionally takes place in February, but due to the fourth peak of the pandemic it had to be postponed until the end of March, respecting biosecurity protocols, according to the current situation in the planet.

From Saturday, March 26, attendees will be able to enjoy over the following days about 19 events that will include artistic interventions in different parts of the city, folklore presentations, parades and popular celebrations such as the Carnival of Soledad.

For this new edition of the Barranquilla Carnival, Kings Valeria Charris Salcedo and Kevin Torres Valdés, who are the ambassadors of this festival that returns to the Atlantic capital in person, have been presenting in recent months what will be the activities that will be carried out throughout the city and will be ready like the hosts to welcome residents and tourists who enjoy Carnival.

Here is the content of Valeria Charris, queen of Carnival :

It should also be noted that since March 1, different activities have been carried out such as the one called 'Joselito Vive' with the exhibition of macro figures on the Malecón del Río. Just as on March 18, the Guacherna Esthercita Forero parade was held with a tribute to Anibal Velásquez over the entire 44th race.

As part of the popular festivities, on March 19, the Coronation of the Popular Queen was held, an event that took place on the Great Malecón del Rio. For its part, on March 20, the presentation of the Tradition and Fantasy Comparsas was held in the Sacred Heart Park.

This is the schedule since March 25:

Friday, 25 March

Coronation of the Queen of Carnival: Romelio Martinez Stadium - 8:00 p.m.

Official presentation of the crown that Valeria Charris will wear on the coronation night of the Barranquilla Carnival 2022. Taken from Instagram @valecharris

Saturday, March 26

Battle of Flores: Via 40 - 12:00 m.

Desfile Rey Momo: Calle 17 - 2:00 p.m.

Dance the Street/Orchestra Night: Par vial race 50 - 5:00 p.m.

Great carnival concert: Romelio Martinez Stadium - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Great stop of Tradition and Folklore: Via 40 - 1:00 p.m.

Orchestra Festival: Romelio Martínez Stadium - 3:00 p.m.

Dance the Street/Orchestra Night: Par Vial Carrera 50 - 5:00 p.m.

Comedy Meeting: Parque Olaya - 5:00 p.m.

Festival of Lejanías: Cuchilla de Barrio Abajo - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, 28 March

Great parade of troupes: Via 40 - 1:00 p.m.

Dance the Street/Tambo Night: Par vial Carrera 50 - 5:00 p.m.

Comedy Encounter: Parque Alamedas - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Joselito leaves with the ashes: Carrera 54 58th Street - 4:00 p.m.

