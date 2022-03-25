Honduran Supreme Court Will Decide Monday Whether Former President Hernández Is Extradited

Tegucigalpa, 25 Mar The extradition or not of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States, which accuses him of three charges associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons, will be announced next Monday, Honduran Supreme Court Chief Rolando Argueta reported Friday. “I understand that yes” (Monday), Argueta told journalists in Puerto Cortes, in the Honduran Caribbean, when asked whether the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice will define whether or not Hernandez will be extradited to the United States that day. Argueta explained that the defense of the former governor has a deadline that expires this Friday to appear before the Supreme Court of Justice, as part of “a procedure from the point of view of a formal nature, which we must expect.” He added that once the defense has been made, the plenary of the Supreme, according to the deadline established in the agreed order, will have three days, which run from this Saturday, to “be able to verify it and make a decision within the framework of the appeal that is lodged”. “If they appear today, the law gives us three days, which are all working days, in order to be able to hold the plenary session and the plenary session could probably be on Monday morning,” stressed the head of the Honduran judiciary. He noted that, within the framework of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the plenary will discuss what is the content of the appealed decision. In addition, he will know “what are the grievances or damages that the appellant party establishes that this resolution causes him, the assessment of the legal arguments and finally the decision that must be taken on the parameters or principles and guarantees of the objectivity, independence and impartiality of the judges that we are going to make up the plenary session” . Former President Hernández, 53, was captured on February 15 at his residence in Tegucigalpa, handcuffed by his hands and feet, and taken to the Special Forces unit of the National Police, where he is being held, after the U.S. requested Honduras a day earlier for preventive arrest for extradition purposes. On March 16, at a second hearing, the natural judge appointed by the Supreme Court authorized Hernandez's extradition, so the defense decided to appeal in an attempt to avoid it. Hernandez is the first former president of Honduras to be requested for extradition by the United States. PRODUCT OF A VENGEANCE, ACCORDING TO HERNÁNDEZ Upon learning that the judge authorized his extradition, Hernandez reiterated that the accusation against him is “the product of a vengeance” by drug traffickers who were extradited to the US when he was president, who are now seeking reduction of sentences before the US justice system. “It is important for you to know that I remain convinced, from the beginning, that this is the product of a vengeance of those who had the country on their knees, had Honduras under siege, where our children and your children, many of them now adults, did not leave after 6:00 in the afternoon, or in places or territories where no one could enter, criminals were in charge”, he emphasized. He added that in his Government he decided to take on the “commitment” to fight violence and drug trafficking “with all the intention of bringing welfare to Honduras”, and that he is “proud” of that, because now his country is “safer than 2011, 2012, including 2014,” saving “many lives”, and that “it has been worth it.” 104 PERSONS REQUESTED FOR EXTRADITION Argueta also reported that the judicial system registers “104 extraditable persons (since 2014) in the context of 78 requests.” He added that in a few cases, there are several people requested, and that so far the judiciary has “32 arrest warrants pending, but within which we must say, that some people have already surrendered or were captured in other countries”, so “the number of 32 is reduced to 25 or 26.” Information on how many requests for extradition have been received, with names of each person and other details, which are kept in reserve, was given this week to a committee of the Honduran Parliament, which made a request to that effect, in the face of unofficial accounts that the judiciary would be hiding information in that regard meaning. Argueta emphasized that he can say “with absolute certainty and with great category and forcefulness, that in none of the 78 requests and in any of the 104 persons requested, there are delays in these aspects.” CHIEF gr/lll