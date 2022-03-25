EU and US reach agreement to transfer data guaranteeing privacy

Brussels, 25 Mar The European Union and the United States have reached an agreement to be able to transfer personal data between the two blocks again, US President Joe Biden announced Friday. “Today we reached an unprecedented agreement on the protection of data privacy and the security of our citizens,” US President Joe Biden announced during an appearance in Brussels alongside European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. The transfer of data between the EU and the United States was suspended in 2020, when the Court of Justice of the EU annulled the previous agreement, considering that Washington did not guarantee the privacy of European citizens' data. The agreement “will allow the flow of data between the EU and the US. Predictably, reliably, balancing security, privacy rights and data protection,” said Von der Leyen. According to Biden, the fact that the EU again allows the transfer of personal data between companies on both sides of the Atlantic will have an impact of $7.1 trillion (about 6.45 billion euros). Brussels and Washington have been negotiating a new agreement for two years since the European justice suspended the previous one, following the complaint that Austrian lawyer Max Schrems filed against Facebook (now Meta), claiming that US laws did not offer the same protection as the EU General Data Protection Regulation. In fact, in its latest annual report, Mark Zuckerberg's company threatened to leave the EU market if both blocks failed to reach an agreement to allow data transfer again. Biden and Von der Leyen announced the pact at the same hearing in which they revealed that the US will increase the shipment of liquefied natural gas to the EU by two-thirds, as a way to help the community bloc break its dependence on Russian gas. The US president equated the agreement that Washington and Brussels have already reached to end the dispute between Boeing and Airbus and the elimination of tariffs on metal and steel. CHIEF drs/cat/jgb (photo) (video) (More information about the European Union at euroefe.euractiv.es)