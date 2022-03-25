Derbez replied to AMLO about the Mayan Train: “Nobody paid me, I don't get yellow envelopes”

Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez pointed out that he did not receive any kind of financial remuneration for having collaborated in the campaign entitled #SélvameDelTren. He shared his position after Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) described the participants as “pseudo-environmentalists” and “fifis”, as well as arguing that they would have been hired by conservatives to criticize his project.

“It pains me to be disqualified because I think the lion believes that everyone is of his condition. I don't get yellow envelopes, I don't need that. I earn my money with the sweat of my brow and I do this for the love of Mexico,” said the comedian on March 25 in an interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva.

SélvameDeltren was the title that led the proposal in which celebrities such as Natalia Lafourcade, Kate del Castillo, Bárbara Mori, Saúl Hernández, Omar Chaparro, Ana Claudia Talancón, Aislinn Derbez, Arturo Islas, among others, made themselves heard through a video that they shared on their social networks to ask that the construction of Section 5 South of the Mayan Train.

AMLO criticized the artists who, through a video, positioned themselves against the Mayan Train.

The publication began to circulate since Tuesday, March 22, as part of World Water Day, as those involved explained that the work of the Train would severely affect underground rivers, apart from causing serious damage to the flora and fauna of the region.

For his part, Eugenio took advantage of the interview to clarify that he belongs to a group of citizens who are concerned about the latent danger facing the rainforest of the peninsula.

He also clarified that they were not hired by anyone: “I have always said it, I am not from any party, neither the PRI nor the PAN nor MORENA. I am from Mexico and I am doing this because environmentalists contacted us, local people contacted us in a cry for help.”

In contrast to AMLO's words, the interviewee remarked that they are not against the Maya Train, they are only opposed to the last-minute change of the route from section 5 to a place that has the longest underground river and cenote system in the world. Its sole purpose is to stop work in this part in order to avoid an ecocide.

Fonatur authorities announced that Section 5 of the Maya Train would no longer follow its original route through Playa del Carmen. PHOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

In the same way, he said that all they ask is that the necessary environmental studies be carried out and that the law be enforced “that the local communities, the Maya, civil society be heard, that experts, environmentalists and scientists be heard. What is annoying is that in order to deliver the work on time and say “yes we do” they decided to cross the jungle”.

It should be noted that the president was not the only one to make statements against the artists who expressed his position in opposition to the Morenist work, since José Ramón López Beltrán, the president's son, also spoke out.

López Beltrán called Derbez and Rubén Albarrán, vocalist of the Mexican band Café Tacvba, out of not being well informed and being influenced by their bad friendships. He made this known through his Twitter account where he shared:

“His best moments were in the nineties. From @EugenioDerbez it was #eloygameno and Rubén Albarrán was @cafetacvba, #Re and #Avalanchadeexitos. I hope they are well informed about @TrenMayaMX and stop listening to their fatuous and superfluous bad friendships.”

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

Finally, the actor commented that he will continue to protest the construction of section 5 and stressed: “At this point in my career I don't need someone to come and pay me some pesos to support some political party (...), on the contrary, I am non-partisan, parties go, parties come and the country does not change.

KEEP READING: