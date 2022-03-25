Debacle in Italy: “To hell”

Rome, 25 Mar The Italian national team opened this Friday all major newspapers, magazines and news broadcasts in Italy after a catastrophe against North Macedonia (0-1) that leaves the “azzurra” out of the World Cup for the second time in a row. The Italian media, after last summer's football success, when they were crowned European champions, cannot but transmit pessimism and desperation at not being able to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “To hell”, headlines 'Corriere dello sport'. “Macedonia wins in Palermo, Italy runs out of World Cup. Shamorous defeat: In '92, Trajkovski's goal after the dominance of the 'azurri'”, adds the newspaper, in which an image of the players covering their faces with their jersey. 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' opens with an image of Giorgio Chiellini, captain and banner of the team, comforting the goalkeeper, Giorgio Donnarumma, at the end of the match: “Out of the World Cup”, the newspaper signs. “In the 92nd minute, Wembley's heroes will stay home for the World Cup. Second time in a row for italy”, he adds. In addition, he reports that the future of Roberto Mancini in charge of the national team hangs in the balance and that the idea of Fabbio Cannavaro and Marcello Lippi picking up the baton from next Tuesday is valued. For its part, 'Tuttosport' shows on its first page a “Noooooooooo!” , accompanied by the same image of Chiellini comforting Donnarumma. “Italy out of the World Cup for the second consecutive edition. In Palermo, North Macedonia knocks out the European Champion with a goal in 92” 'La Stampa' charges against the game during the match, in which Italy dominated but in which it was not right to define. North Macedonia's four shots by the 32 of yesterday's local players do not go unnoticed: “Disastrous performance of the national team, punished by Macedonia in the discount”. Articles, columns and news that analyse the football debacle practically occupy the entire space of print and digital editions, in what is undoubtedly one of the most difficult moments in the football history of the four-time world champions, who has not disputed a final round of a World Cup since Brazil 2014. CHIEF tfc/mr/og