Commotion in Mexico after the femicide of a former beauty queen in Aguascalientes

Not all burials are created equal. In some, the dead are buried and in others the living are buried a “little”. This is the case of Joceline Quintana, 19 years old, murdered in her own home in Aguascalientes, on January 23. Those who stay die a little: their mother, their father, friends because a man of the trailer trade killed her.

Last Wednesday, in front of the young lady's wake, a neighbor tells how he found the body. Around 10:30 a.m., he noticed that Joceline's home, located on 26 de noviembre street, was open so he approached. When he entered, he saw the woman's body upside down bloody, with signs of violence and multiple injuries.

The man gave notice to the authorities and an operation was triggered instantly. However, Joceline had already lost her life and her attacker fled.

The Attorney General's Office stated that Joceline knew the person who killed her with a sharp weapon, with which he caused several injuries and strangled her. “There was no romantic relationship, but there was friendship, the victim knew who his aggressor was, the family and the victims were collecting sums of money for a patron saint's holiday, which generated the discussion and subsequent death of the victim,” said Jesús de Figueroa Ortega, head of the prosecutor's office.

Joceline Quintana, 21, was beauty queen last November





