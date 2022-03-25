Colombia extradites to the US the right hand of Otoniel and another of his cousins

Bogotá, 25 Mar Colombian authorities extradited Carlos Antonio Moreno Tuberquia, alias Nicolás, second leader of the Gulf Clan, to the United States, and Luis Ángel Úsuga Murillo, cousin of the detained head of that criminal gang, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, the police reported Friday. Moreno, who was captured in 2018 in the department of Antioquia (northwest) and sentenced to 20 years in prison for homicide, kidnapping, illicit enrichment and money laundering, is required by a court in the southern district of Florida and another in the eastern district of New York for drug trafficking offenses, according to police. He is also considered to be the main articulator of the Gulf Clan for the production, transport and marketing of cocaine from Colombia to the United States, whose authorities indicate that he is behind the shipment of around 80 tons of narcotic drugs, the information added. Moreno allegedly had links with Mexican cartels and criminal organizations in other countries and led seven Gulf Clan structures with influence in the departments of Antioquia, Choco (west) and Meta (center). In 2006, he demobilized from the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and, although he continued to commit crimes, in 2020 he asked to join the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). The other extradited, Luis Ángel Úsuga Murillo, Otoniel's cousin, is accused of being an investor and coordinator of drug shipments for the Gulf Clan, as well as being in charge of managing finances for the purchase of cocaine hydrochloride and money laundering, the police said. According to the authorities, he was responsible for organizing the armed groups of the Gulf Clan in Antioquia's Urabá, and when he was captured by the police he had been in the organization of his cousin for 10 years, who in turn was arrested on October 23. Otoniel's cousin is accused of sending cocaine from Colombia to Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Mexico and later being transferred to the United States. This is Otoniel's third cousin to be extradited to the United States, after Alexander Montoya Úsuga and Harlison Úsuga Úsuga. Along with these two former Gulf Clan chiefs, four other Colombians and a Canadian citizen identified as Michael John Doyle were extradited to the United States, according to the Police. CHIEF lmg/joc/dmt