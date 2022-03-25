Cofece fined AICM almost 849 million pesos for monopolistic practices

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. Vista de un avión Boeing 737-852 de Aeroméxico en el Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez de Ciudad de México, México. Foto tomada el 10 de enero de 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition (Cofece) fined Mexico City International Airport (AICM) on Thursday in the amount of 848.8 million pesos for falling into monopolistic practices.

In a statement, they detailed that after an investigation under file DE-013-2018, it was confirmed that AICM unduly refused to provide permission to the Bus Transportation Terrestrial UNE (UNE) company that sought to offer a passenger transport service to and from Puebla. However, as it did not obtain the approval of the airport authorities, exclusive advantages were established in favour of two permit holders on the same route, which isolated them from competition to the detriment of users.

The regulatory body noted that this is not the first time that AICM has acted in this way, but that there is already a history of sanctions for monopolistic practices, so it is already considered a repeat offender.

In order to verify the abolition of anti-competitive conduct, Cofece may request from AICM, for a period of five years and at any time, documentation proving compliance with the imposed obligations.

In addition to the fact that it must “guarantee the access service at the airport, both for UNE, if they are still interested and request it again, as well as for economic operators who obtain or have obtained a permit granted by the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport”, the statement reads.

Once the decision has been notified to the AICM, the economic operator has the right to go to the Judiciary of the Federation to have the Commission's actions reviewed, through an indirect amparo trial.





