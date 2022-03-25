Classics between Paraguayans and Brazilians and E is the 'group of death'

Asunción, 25 Mar Duels between Brazilian and Paraguayan clubs will be seen in the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores, following the draw held this Friday in Luque, but E is the 'group of death' with two former champions, Boca and Corinthians; an always tough Deportivo Cali and an Always Ready playing at the altitude of La Peace. Palmeiras, the current champion, was in Group A with Ecuadorian Emelec, Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira and Bolivian debutant Independiente Petrolero. Another group that attracts attention is the C since there are three former champions of the tournament: the Uruguayan Nacional, the Argentines Vélez and Estudiantes de La Plata and with them will be the Brazilian Red Bull Bragantino. In addition, there will be duels such as Atlético Mineiro and América MG, from Brazil, in Group D; plus that of the historic Paraguayan rivals Cerro Porteño and Olimpia, both in Group G, who will transfer their ever-awaited superclassic to the continental competition. This phase, in which 32 teams face each other, will be played between April 5 and May 26, as established by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol). The final, scheduled for October 29, will take place at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil. GROUPS - Group A Palmeiras (Brazil) Emelec (Ecuador) Deportivo Tachira (Venezuela) Independent Petrolero (Bolivia) - Group B Athletico Paranaense (Brazil) Freedom (Paraguay) Caracas (Venezuela) The Strongest (Bolivia) - Group C National (Uruguay) Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil) Students of La Plata (Argentina) - Group D Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) Independente del Valle (Ecuador) Sports Tolima (Colombia) America MG (Brazil) - Group E Boca Juniors (Argentina) Corinthians (Brazil) Cali (Colombia) Always Ready (Bolivia) - Group F River Plate (Argentina) Colo-Colo (Chile) Alianza Lima (Peru) Fortaleza, Brazil - Group G Penarol (Uruguay) Cerro Porteno (Paraguay) Colon, Argentina Olimpia (Paraguay) - Group H Flamengo (Brazil) Catholic University (Chile) Sporting Cristal (Peru) Workshops (Argentina). CHIEF lb/car