Chinese Foreign Minister Meets with Indian Counterpart on Unexpected Visit

New Delhi, 25 Mar Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met this Friday with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on an unexpected visit of which no details have been given and which comes after the 2020 clashes between troops from both countries on the border of the Western Himalayas. “I welcomed Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Hyderabad House,” a government building where Indian authorities often welcome foreign dignitaries, Jaishankar said on Twitter. “Our deliberations will begin shortly,” added the Indian Foreign Minister. Wang arrived in New Delhi last night, after visiting Pakistan and Afghanistan, although the Indian Government has hardly revealed details of his agenda. The Chinese Foreign Minister irritated the Indian authorities during his participation as a special guest at a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in neighboring Pakistan, where he claimed to share the aspirations of the Islamic world in Indian Kashmir. India replied yesterday that the issues of the disputed region, over which both nuclear neighbors have waged two wars and several minor conflicts, are internal to India, in line with its official position. This is the first visit of a senior Chinese dignitary after a series of tensions and clashes that took place in June 2020 between his troops on the western Himalayan border. Relations between the two countries began to deteriorate after a border clash in the Galwan Valley, west of Lake Pangong, the worst in 45 years among nuclear powers, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and 76 injured. Both powers reacted to the confrontation by sending troops to the royal line of control (LAC), the de facto border between the two countries, which has kept military tension soaring in the region. New Delhi and Beijing have since attempted to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels. CHIEF daa/hbc/ig