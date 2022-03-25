Cats like humans can suffer from asthma: everything you need to know to prevent it

The importance of kittens' health is essential for them to live a long, full and uncomplicated life. That is why biannual visits to the vet are important, since early detection of any disease ensures almost entirely successful treatment.

Among the conditions that cats can suffer from is asthma. Detected early and treated appropriately by a veterinarian, this disease usually has a very good prognosis. However, it can also be a life-threatening emergency.

It is estimated that feline asthma affects between 1% and 5% of cats and more commonly cats of young to middle age. The average age of detection and diagnosis has been set at 4 to 5 years; therefore, many cats with asthma experience clinical symptoms very early in their lives.

“Like humans, felines can suffer from this chronic and recurrent inflammatory disease that affects the bronchi,” explains Maria Ines Rosatti (MN 8505), a specialist in Feline Medicine.

“What happens when a michi has asthma, roughly speaking, is that the bronchi contract and become inflamed, which causes difficulty breathing,” the specialist describes. “It is also important to be attentive to any moderate to severe cough, as it is very common to confuse coughing with the expulsion of hairballs. In the case of asthma, the animal usually stretches its neck, tilts its head down and has spasms, as if it wants to get something that is choking, but without succeeding,” says Rosatti, who is also responsible for the “Cat Friendly” team of Puppis.

According to the veterinarian, the key is to try to reduce the factors that can trigger or worsen this type of reaction in the body. The most common recommendations are to avoid closed sanitary trays and the use of sand that produces a lot of dust, avoid exposure to tobacco smoke, and the use of aerosols, environmental sprays, incenses or the like. It is also suggested to ventilate the rooms, vacuum and pass wet rags, instead of a duster or a dry cloth and avoid overweight of our cat.

Symptoms to be aware of: shortness of breath, faster than usual and shallow breathing, wheezing or noises when breathing, open mouth breathing, blue mucous membranes, and apathy, tiredness or intolerance to exercise. Moderate to severe cough may occur, occasionally accompanied by nausea. Those responsible for cats can often confuse coughing with processes by “expelling” hairballs. The position of the cat's body when it suffers from this cough is characteristic.

How do I know if my cat has asthma? what are the symptoms of bronchial asthma?

The most common symptoms of a cat with problems of this type are:

Breathing difficulty (Dyspnea). Exhalation is often more affected than inspiration.

Faster than usual and superficial breathing (Tachypnea). In the most severe cases, rapid breathing can occur with the animal's mouth open, since the air that is breathed in with the air through the nasal passages is not enough.

Whistling or noises when breathing when air passes through inflamed bronchi and narrowed airways

Blue mucous membranes (Cyanosis), due to lack of oxygenation.

Apathy, tiredness, intolerance to exercise or activity. Also due to lack of oxygen.

